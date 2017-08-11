Oxford United v Pompey: referee watch

Have your say

Graham Salisbury will be the man in the middle for Pompey’s trip to Oxford United tomorrow.

Here’s all you need to know about the man in the middle...

Who is he?

Veteran official Salisbury has been taking charge of matches since the 2001-02 season.

The Lancashire-born referee has been in the middle for 373 matches in total – including 147 in the Championship.

However, he is yet to referee a Premier League game.

Has he taken charge of Pompey previously?

Salisbury has officiated the Blues twice in the past two seasons.

During the 2015-16 campaign, he refereed Pompey’s 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient at Fratton Park and issued a sole yellow card to Enda Stevens.

In the Blues’ curtain-raiser against Carlisle United last term, Salisbury was also in charge.

He dismissed the visitors’ Jamie Devitt in the 28th minute in the 1-1 draw at Fratton Park.

What’s his record this season?

The 54-year-old has been busy dishing out cards during just two games this campaign.

Salisbury cautioned nine players in Crewe’s 2-2 draw with Mansfield in League Two last weekend.

In Carlisle’s 2-1 win at Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup, he handed out eight yellow cards and sent-off the Trawlermen’s Harvey Rodgers in extra-time.

Who are his assistants?

Salisbury will be assisted by Graham Kane and Leigh Crowhurst, while Marc Wilson is fourth official.