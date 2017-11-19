Peterborough v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Have your say

Here’s our Pompey away travel guide for the visit to Peterborough, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in the memory of Ken Malley.

For up to date match day information, follow @PompeyfcCop on Twitter.

The Peacock pub on London Road

• The ground: London Road, opened 1913, capacity 14,319, record attendance 30,096.

Pompey supporters will travel to Peterborough’s London Road ground on Tuesday, November 21 for a League One clash (7.45pm).

Renamed the ABAX Stadium for promotional purposes, the venue’s postcode is PE2 8AL.

Blues fans will be situated in half of the main North Stand – on one side of the ground.

Pompey have not been beaten at Peterborough since the 1976-77 season.

In the subsequent years, the two sides shared six draw at London Road before the Blues clinched a 3-0 win in January 2012.

• Getting there: The ABAX Stadium is located on the outskirts of Peterborough city centre on London Road and is fairy well sign posted.

Leave the A1 at junction 17 and take the A1139 towards Peterborough.

Then take the third exit slip road on to the A1260, signposted city centre.

Leave the A1260 at the first exit – signposted Orton Malborne – and at the roundabout take the third exit into Morley Way.

Then at the next roundabout take the first exit into Shrewsbury Avenue.

After half a mile you will reach a set of traffic lights, with a car sales showroom on one corner.

Here you need to turn right on to the A605 Oundle Road.

Continue along Oundle Road and you will see the stadium on your right.

• Parking: No parking will be available at the ABAX Stadium for visiting supporters.

However, there is parking at the Pleasure Fair Meadow council and Railworld car parks opposite the stadium – adjacent to the Town bridge on Oundle Road.

All the council pay and display car parks are 24 hour.

Otherwise there is street parking to be found on side streets further up Oundle Road.

Please check for any parking restriction signs on lamp posts.

The side streets nearest the ground operate a residents-only parking scheme.

For more local parking information, log on to peterborough.gov.uk/residents/parking/car-park-locations

• By train: The journey from Portsmouth to Peterborough will take about three-and-a-half hours.

Trains run direct to Peterborough from London Kings Cross.

Please note that after the game it will only be possible to get back to London – there will be no onward trains to Portsmouth until the next morning.

Peterborough Railway Station is about a mile from the ABAX Stadium and will take about 20 minutes to walk.

Turn right out of the station and follow the main road, passing an ASDA superstore on your right.

At the traffic lights near to the Rivergate Shopping Centre, turn right.

Go over the bridge and you will see the floodlights of the stadium over on your left.

• Food and drink: The Palmerston Arms, 82 Oundle Road, Peterborough, PE2 9PA, is an away fan friendly pub selling real ale.

It is situated about 15 minutes walk from the ground.

The pub does not serve food but allows customers to bring in their own from the nearby Woolston fish and chip shop in Oundle Road.

As you come over the River Nene, proceed down London Road past the ground on your left and at the next traffic lights you will find the The Peacock, 26 London Road, Peterborough PE2 8AR, which serves pub grub. There is also a KFC nearby.

If you want something a bit different try Charters Bar, Town Bridge, PE1 1FP.

A former Dutch barge, it is moored on the River Nene a few minutes walk away from London Road. It is on the left hand side of the bridge, going towards the city centre.

Upstairs is a Chinese restaurant but downstairs is a bar with a large selection of real ales.

Peterborough city centre is only about 10 minutes walk from the ground and has plenty of pubs.

Near the station is the Brewery Tap, 72 Westgate, Peterborough, PE1 2AA.

The home of Oakham Ales, it serves Thai food and good beer.

Inside the ground there are the usual burgers, hot dogs, pies and pasties but alcohol is not usually available to away supporters.