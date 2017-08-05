Picture gallery: Pompey 2 Rochdale 0

Check out our picture gallery from Pompey’s 2-0 victory against Rochdale.
Brett Pitman scored a double as the Blues got their League One season underway with a win.
Pictures courtesy of Joe Pepler/Digital South.
