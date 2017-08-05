Search

Picture gallery: Pompey 2 Rochdale 0

Pompey's Brett Pitman celebrates scoring his second goal against Rochdale at Fratton Park. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South
Pompey's Brett Pitmann heads at goal during their 2-0 win against Rochdale at Fratton park today. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South

Check out our picture gallery from Pompey’s 2-0 victory against Rochdale.

Brett Pitman scored a double as the Blues got their League One season underway with a win.

Pictures courtesy of Joe Pepler/Digital South.