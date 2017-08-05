Pitman double hands Pompey opening-day win

Have your say

Brett Pitman ensured it was a perfect Pompey start to the Michael Eisner era against Rochdale.

The striker got both goals in a 2-0 win at Fratton Park on Kenny Jackett’s first game in charge of the Blues.

Pitman struck 34 seconds after the restart as he buried his low shot past Josh Lillis at the second attempt.

The 29-year-old then nodded in the second in stoppage-time from Gareth Evans’ cross.

Both sides finished the game with 10 men, with Keith Keane sent off for a professional foul on Conor Chaplin after 21 minutes.

Sub Jamal Lowe then walked with nine minutes left for a lunge on Jamie Allen.

Pompey laboured in the first half but stepped up the pace after the restart to make it a perfect opening result in front of a crowd of 18,009.