Pitman: Pompey need to build impetus

Have your say

BRETT PITMAN believes the trip to Cardiff offers the chance to build momentum.

But the Pompey captain knows his team go into tonight’s Carabao Cup clash as underdogs.

Kenny Jackett’s men are looking to create impetus in the new campaign after Saturday’s opening-day win over Rochdale.

It’s a testing follow-up, however, against Neil Warnock’s Championship side at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds picked up three points on the first day with a 87th-minute goal giving them a 1-0 win at Burton Albion.

Pompey travel to Wales in confident mood, though, with 11 wins and one draw from their past 13 competitive fixtures.

Pitman is looking to get another outing under his belt after his two-goal debut against Rochdale.

And he feels there’s a chance to build impetus – personally and as a team.

‘We go there as underdogs because we’re playing a team a league up,’ said Pitman.

‘We’ll go there and we want to enjoy the game and try to win it.

‘I want to play, of course, but we’ll see. I’m not sure of the manager’s plans and what’s in his mind, though.

‘But we’re going there to win the game.

‘It’s always the next game which is most important and we’re looking to try to progress.

‘It’s a chance to build some momentum.’

The Cardiff clash could potentially see a new penalty shootout format implemented for the first time.

The match will trial the new ‘ABBA’ system – which mirrors a tennis tie-break.

Tonight’s game, which kicks off at 7.45pm, will go to penalties if the match’s all-square after extra-time.

– JORDAN CROSS