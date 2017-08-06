Search

Pompey 2 Rochdale 0: Highlights

Pompey opened their League One account with a 2-0 win against Rochdale at Fratton Park Picture: Joe Pepler
Pompey opened their League One account with a 2-0 win against Rochdale at Fratton Park Picture: Joe Pepler
Brett Pitman celebrates his opening goal. Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey 2 Rochdale 0: Gaffer For A Day

0
Have your say

Check out the highlights of Pompey’s 2-0 win against Rochdale at Fratton Park.

A Brett Pitman double earned Kenny Jackett’s side victory on the opening day of the League One season.

The pictures are courtesy of the Blues’ Youtube channel.