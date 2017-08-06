Pompey 2 Rochdale 0: Highlights

Check out the highlights of Pompey’s 2-0 win against Rochdale at Fratton Park.
A Brett Pitman double earned Kenny Jackett’s side victory on the opening day of the League One season.
The pictures are courtesy of the Blues’ Youtube channel.
