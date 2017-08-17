Pompey 3 Fulham under-21s 3: Gaffer for a day

Have your say

Pompey fan Tom Clark, aged 25, from Bedhampton, gives his verdict after the match against Fulham under-21s...

Quite an entertaining game in the end?

It was in the second half!

The first half was dreadful, we were so flat and it was like watching us two season ago.

I was thinking midway through it what I was going to talk about in this column!

But the second half was fantastic and Kenny Jackett must have given his side a decent team-talk.

In the end, it was a good game for us.

How did you rate debutant Joe Hancott?

Defensively, he has a lot to learn.

However, going forward he looked really good and put some really good crosses into their box.

One or two drifted out but he will only improve.

Who was your man of the match?

In the first half, I thought Ben Close was our best player.

I would actually rather see him play ahead of Adam May in the centre of midfield as he’s got a better range of passing.

But I’ll have to give it to Jamal Lowe because he scored two goals and he always gives us a threat running at players.

We don’t have many players at the club who have actually got that.

His second where he turned and smashed it in the back of the net was superb.

And you rated Curtis Main’s performance, as well?

I really like Curtis – he holds the ball up so well.

He deserves more of a chance after that performance.

I liked him at the start of last season, but then the rest of the campaign was a write-off for him.

Curtis has given Jackett something to think about.

The problem is he is too similar to Pitman.