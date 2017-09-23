Pompey Academy concede five in loss to Cheltenham

POMPEY Academy lost 5-2 at Cheltenham Town Academy earlier today.

The Blues went behind after a penalty in the first half but drew level through Leon Maloney shortly after.

The home side took the lead as the half drew to a close and a second penalty saw them go in at the break leading 3-1.

Pompey goalkeeper Jack Collins was beaten again as Cheltenham looked to wrap up the game, before Dan Smith got one back from a spot-kick.

But the match finished 5-2 after the visitors conceded late in the game.