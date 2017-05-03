Pompey announce League One season ticket prices

Pompey have increased adult season ticket prices for life in League One.

However, the Blues have announced seats for junior and young person supporters are remaining frozen.

In addition, for the fifth season running, accompanied under-10s in the Family Section receive free admittance.

Noticeably, though, discounts for Pompey Supporters’ Trust shareholders have been scrapped.

Today’s figures have been announced following Pompey’s promotion to League One for next season.

They have also been calculated without the input of prospective owner Michael Eisner, whose takeover negotiations are ongoing.

At Early Bird prices, adults will now pay £369 rather than last year’s prices of £320 (standard) or £300 (Trust shareholders).

In terms of post-Early Bird, adult prices are now set at £419.

That is an increase on last term’s £370 (standard) or £350 (Trust shareholders).

Season tickets at the early bird rate will go on sale from 10am on Wednesday, May 17, until Friday, June 30.

Existing season ticket holders have until Friday, June 30 to renew their current seat.

Early Bird:

Adult: £369

Senior (63 and above on January 1 2018)*: £275

Young Person (18-22 on September 1 2017)*: £240

Junior (17 and under on September 1 2017)*: £80

Special Concession (proof of DLA or PIP)

Wheelchair user: £199

Ambulant: £229

Child (9 and under on September 1 2017)*

Free in the Family Section when accompanied by a full-paying adult, senior or special concession

Executive Seating (subject to availability)

Adult: £489

Senior: £369

Post Early Bird:

Adult: £419

Senior (63 and above on January 1 2018)*: £315

Young Person (18-22 on September 1 2017)*: £280

Junior (17 and under on September 1 2017)*: £99

Special Concession (proof of DLA or PIP)

Wheelchair user: £199

Ambulant: £229

Child (9 and under on September 1 2017)*

Free in the Family Section when accompanied by a full-paying adult, senior or special concession

Executive Seating (subject to availability)

Adult: £489

Senior: £369