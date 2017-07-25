Pompey announce squad numbers

Pompey have announced their squad numbers for the 2017-18 campaign.
All of Kenny Jackett’s 28-man squad have been allocated a number, despite the Blues keen to offload the likes of Gary Roberts and Michael Smith.
Skipper and summer signing Brett Pitman has been given the number 8 shirt, with Nathan Thompson handed the number 20 previously occupied by Noel Hunt.
Luke McGee (1) and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (3) complete the newcomers to the squad entering the League One season.
1 Luke McGee
2 Tom Davies
3 Tareiq Holmes-Dennis
4 Danny Rose
5 Matt Clarke
6 Christian Burgess
7 Carl Baker
8 Brett Pitman
9 Michael Smith
10 Milan Lalkovic
11 Gary Roberts
14 Curtis Main
15 Nicke Kabamba
16 Jack Whatmough
18 Jamal Lowe
19 Conor Chaplin
20 Nathan Thompson
22 Kal Naismith
23 Kyle Bennett
25 Drew Talbot
26 Gareth Evans
30 Adam May
32 Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain
33 Ben Close
35 Alex Bass
36 Jez Bedford
37 Theo Widdrington
38 Brandon Haunstrup
