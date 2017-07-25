Pompey announce squad numbers

Have your say

Pompey have announced their squad numbers for the 2017-18 campaign.

All of Kenny Jackett’s 28-man squad have been allocated a number, despite the Blues keen to offload the likes of Gary Roberts and Michael Smith.

Skipper and summer signing Brett Pitman has been given the number 8 shirt, with Nathan Thompson handed the number 20 previously occupied by Noel Hunt.

Luke McGee (1) and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis (3) complete the newcomers to the squad entering the League One season.

1 Luke McGee

2 Tom Davies

3 Tareiq Holmes-Dennis

4 Danny Rose

5 Matt Clarke

6 Christian Burgess

7 Carl Baker

8 Brett Pitman

9 Michael Smith

10 Milan Lalkovic

11 Gary Roberts

14 Curtis Main

15 Nicke Kabamba

16 Jack Whatmough

18 Jamal Lowe

19 Conor Chaplin

20 Nathan Thompson

22 Kal Naismith

23 Kyle Bennett

25 Drew Talbot

26 Gareth Evans

30 Adam May

32 Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain

33 Ben Close

35 Alex Bass

36 Jez Bedford

37 Theo Widdrington

38 Brandon Haunstrup