Pompey have appealed Dion Donohue’s red card he picked up against Doncaster.

The Welshman was sent off in Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at the Keepmoat Stadium after lashing out at Donny substitute Niall Mason.

Donohue, 23, was given a three-match ban but the Blues will find out if their FA appeal is successful or not later today.