Pompey backed in pursuit of Henley

Pompey fans believe Adam Henley could be a valuable addition to kenny Jackett’s squad.

But the Blues supporters are wary of the wage demands the former Premier League full-back may have.

American-born Henley is currently on trial at Fratton Park and impressed during the reserve-team clash with Leicester City on Monday.

Andrew McNelly reckons the 23-year-old is just the right calibre of player Pompey should be looking to recruit.

And the Pompey fan believes Henley could follow in the footsteps of former Blues left-back Enda Stevens.

McNelly said: ‘Henley could be a good addition the the team. Just because he was released by Rovers doesn’t mean he is rubbish.

‘They have basically rebuilt their team over the summer. Loads of players get released and go on to do well at new clubs.

‘Look at Enda Stevens. He came to us from Villa, did well for us and now is in a higher division.

‘It’s all about finding the right fit and there won’t be many higher-calibre players without a club.’

Henley is viewed by many Pompey fans as ideal cover, particularly as he can play both on the left and right side of defence.

The left-back position has been a headache for Jackett since he arrived, with both Tareiq Holmes-Dennis and Damien McCrory suffering long-term injuries.

Jason Butcher said: ‘He can play left-back, too, remember. He would be good cover.

‘Blackpool may not have been a good fit for him. Sometimes with players it’s about their style matching the club’s style.

‘Let’s not forget, he has played a lot of Championship football, too. So he must have some pedigree and we lose nothing by having a look.’

Henley has already been on trial with Blackpool this term and Barry Taylor’s only concern is his possible wage demands.

Taylor said: ‘If his wage demands are not too high then sign him till the end of the season with an option of another year.

‘He would be a good squad back-up player. I think Blackpool were going to sign him but his wage demands were too much for them.’

As ever, fans are not in total agreement. John Seymour is adamant Pompey can do better.

He added: ‘He was released by Blackburn and it didn’t work out at Blackpool – a club we just beat. Surely Pompey should be aiming higher.’