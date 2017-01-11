Pompey boss Cook is bookies’ favourite for shock Chesterfield return

Bookmakers today made Pompey boss Paul Cook their shock favourite to become the next Chesterfield manager.

Cook, who left the Spireites in May 2015 after becoming disillusioned by the direction in which the club were headed, is halfway through his three-year Blues deal.

But this afternoon bookies Sky Bet had the 49-year-old priced as 6/4 favourite to return to the Proact Stadium, following Danny Wilson’s sacking at the weekend.

Pompey are fourth in League Two after reaching the play-offs last term, while Chesterfield – who Cook led to the League Two title in 2014 and League One play-offs a year later – sit in 22nd place in the League One relegation zone.