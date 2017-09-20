Pompey boss: Our squad’s age needed reducing

Have your say

For the new boss, there was a necessity to drive down his inherited squad’s average age.

Now Kenny Jackett is satisfied his revamped Pompey reflect a more youthful playing unit.

The 30-something likes of David Forde, Michael Doyle, Carl Baker and Gary Roberts were pivotal performers in the successful pursuit of the League Two title.

The 35-year-old Doyle had already left before Jackett’s arrival at the start of June as Paul Cook’s replacement.

Nonetheless, he was involved in the exits of the other three veterans from that glorious side.

Jackett ended the club’s previous talks with Forde over a permanent deal as he strived to bring in a young number one.

That turned out to be Luke McGee, edging ahead of a loan deal for Brighton’s Christian Walton.

Then the 33-year-old Roberts was sidelined, driven to accept a compromise agreement before moving to Wigan.

Finally, Baker had three outings under the new regime before the 34-year-old departed by mutual consent.

He now plays in the Indian Super League for Atletico de Kolkata.

And Jackett is adamant reducing the age range was a key aim.

He said: ‘It is something I tried to do.

‘I felt that the side which got promotion was a slightly older team and needed changing, and it was the right time during this last window to try to change it to bring it down to go into the new division.

‘I didn’t feel the side that went up from League Two would have similar success in League One.

‘People talk about the long-term and, in the end, you want to win Saturday or Tuesday, whenever the next game is.

‘But you also have to have an eye on the long-term, otherwise you’ll have to make too many changes and that won’t be possible.

‘Very much so it has all been done with an eye to the future – both short and long-term.’

Following Jackett’s squad turnaround, Drew Talbot (31) is the only player aged 30 and above.

Next in line are 29-year-old’s Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman and Danny Rose.

Alex Bass is the youngest member of the first-team squad, narrowly ahead of Adam May.

However, academy prospect Joe Hancott became the club’s youngest player last month against Fulham under-21s.