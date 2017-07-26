Pompey boss seeks swift player adjustment

Kenny Jackett has warned his Pompey squad they cannot delay in adapting to his playing methods.

The new Blues boss has been handed the prized opportunity of a full pre-season with his players.

Jackett has wasted no time in focusing on his preferred starting line-up during the friendly programme as he attempts to impose his tactical demands.

Already he has fine-tuned the 4-2-3-1 system, so ingrained under predecessor Paul Cook, to accommodate a strike pairing in Conor Chaplin and Brett Pitman.

Overall, Pompey’s manager and assistant Joe Gallen have worked hard on the training ground this summer to mould the players to suit their approach.

Jackett remains satisfied with the ongoing results, yet is aware there can be no stalling along the way.

He said: ‘It has got to be straightaway, you cannot be waiting and saying “next season I’ll do it” or “the season after next”, it just has to be straightaway.

‘The side have got to hit the ground running and do it straightaway. The aim has to be immediate.

‘You need to tap into their strengths and make sure you bring out their strengths as well because there are many different ways to be successful in football.

‘There’s not just one blueprint and that’s the beauty of it.

‘There’s not just one formation or one way, there are many different styles in the Football League.

‘Management is about identifying the strengths of not just a squad but of a club, working on what is going to be successful there and bringing that out.’

Pompey’s final friendly is at Crawley on Saturday, with the League One campaign kicking off on August 5 against Rochdale.