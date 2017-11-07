Pompey boss targets ‘big week’ ahead

Kenny Jackett has pinpointed a ‘big week’ ahead for Pompey’s season.

The Blues are seeking to avoid a fifth-successive defeat when they travel to Charlton tonight in the Checkatrade Trophy (7.45pm).

We are not happy with losing, but are we far away? No, we don’t feel we are far away Kenny Jackett

Then it is back to League One action with a trip to 12th-placed Blackpool on Saturday.

The weekend’s FA Cup elimination at the hands of League Two high-fliers Luton represented a fourth-straight loss.

Meanwhile, it has been 405 minutes since a Pompey player last netted.

It has prompted growing criticism from supporters over their side’s progress under Jackett.

And he acknowledges the importance of forthcoming fixtures.

The Blues boss said: ‘A loss at Charlton is definitely not something we want.

‘We don’t want one defeat, we certainly don’t want four or five, so we will be going all out to break that cycle.

‘It’s a big week for us – tonight and Saturday are very big games for us.

‘In terms of the Checkatrade Trophy, it is a well-timed game because we have players coming back from injury and can make changes and give people games that need games.

‘But we can also promote some confidence, create some competition for what is a big game on Saturday.

‘As a week, we don’t want it to continue on this run, we don’t want to turn in any more defeats if we can.

‘It’s a good league and even in a lot of our defeats it has been close, but a defeat is a defeat. We have to make up an edge – and it is a vital edge.

‘I don’t think we are far away, but I also realise the bottom line is win or lose. We are definitely not far away.

‘We need to change certain things and improve on certain things, but it is not wholesale changes, it’s not changing a lot.

‘It is also encouraging players that a lot they are doing is right and for them to protect their confidence and keep working hard.’

Considering tonight’s trip to The Valley is in the Checkatrade Trophy, Jackett is expected to make a raft of changes.

And the likes of Adam May, Danny Rose, Kal Naismith and Gareth Evans are all anticipated to start.

He added: ‘The bottom line is results – as a manager I understand that – but the players have to keep their head up, keep their confidence high and realise that without absolutely nailing the result they are on the right lines.

‘They have to keep going, learn when you need to tweak different things and not make certain mistakes.

‘There is a high amount of effort and we have just had two good performances and been unlucky.

‘On Saturday – with a very good second-half performance – we were unlucky not to at least take the tie further.

‘We are not happy with losing, but are we far away? No, we don’t feel we are far away.’