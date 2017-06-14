Pompey boss to avoid bulk buying

KENNY JACKETT will operate a ‘quality over quantity’ recruitment policy.

Pompey’s new boss will avoid bulk buying as he goes about shaping his squad options for the new season.

And Jackett has refused to set a target for what he hopes to achieve at his new club in League One.

Pompey currently have a squad of 21 players on board for the next campaign in the third tier, with seven of those players aged 20 or under

Jackett acknowledged the gaps in his options are evident to see, but intends to stick to a principle of recruiting carefully while avoiding volume.

He said: ‘You’re aiming to be successful.

‘If there’s momentum here we need to capitalise on it.

‘Additions will be quality over quantity. That’s where I want to be.

‘I do also want to maximise this group and make sure they get every opportunity. There’s been a successful season here and a strong end, in particular, which built up nicely.

‘I’m looking froward to working with the players already here and recruiting carefully.’

As Jackett goes about his recruitment drive he is avoiding placing expectations on his players by laying down a target for the new season.

Pompey are among the bookies’ favourites for the title, but the 55-year-old thinks it’s a subject worthy of further consideration before outting down any parameters.

‘In terms of setting a target in terms of a place, it’s too early to say,’ he said.

‘It’s something I need to get right in terms of communicating with the players and supporters.

‘I want to bring success. If it’s short term great, but I’m also committed to bringing success in the long term and improving the club all the way through.’

Jackett offered further clues about how he intends to run his squad next term when tackling the subject of a cup run for the Blues.

The Londoner noted how many sides have chosen to make sweeping changes when moving away from league action.

The new boss feels that’s an approach his team will not be able to replicate.

He added: ‘I think sometimes you need a big enough squad to do it when you suddenly change things around.

‘I don’t think that’s going to be the case here.

‘When it comes to the cup games you can change one or two positions.

‘But when the cup games come it will basically be the same group of players.

‘I’ve seen Bournemouth up the road make 10 changes in cup competitions. I don’t envisage that happening here.

‘When the cup games come around it will be the same group of players.

‘You want to continue momentum or get fresh momentum if it’s working back after a loss.

‘So the actual game you approach the same and want to do well.

‘I’ve had good cup runs in the past but we haven’t necessarily prioritised.

‘We’ve not said we’re going for the FA Cup. It’s been a continuation of what we’re trying to do, developing and improving.

‘That will be the same here.’