Pompey boss will listen to advice on rebuilding project

KENNY JACKETT promised to utilise the knowledge on offer at Fratton Park.

The Pompey boss has vowed to tap into the thoughts of the club’s existing staff as he goes about putting his squad together.

Jackett is this week setting about reshaping his options for the campaign ahead.

Stanley Aborah has been informed he will not be offered a new deal.

The 29-year-old expressed his disappointment at that news after four appearances at the end of last term.

There’s been no further updates over deals for Amine Linganzi and Noel Hunt, who are both out of contract.

Midfielder Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain is also yet to sign an agreement.

Jackett and assistant manager Joe Gallen will have their own thoughts on the direction they want to move towards in terms of shaping his squad.

But the Blues manager knows it makes sense to tap into the opinions of those already at the club.

That includes chief executive Mark Catlin and the coaching staff who know the players already at the club well.

Jackett said: ‘The people, Mark (Catlin) included, their opinion I’ll be listening and buying into.

‘You have to tap into the people at the club.

‘They know the character and circumstances surrounding a player.

‘They know if they’re settled in the area and enthusiastic to stay.

‘Then, on the pitch, we’ll have an opinion of what they can bring.

‘You have to tap in to that and then, at the right time, speak to those players.

‘Now we must very quickly assess those players against who we can bring in.

‘Then after that we’ll look to where we need to strengthen to ultimately impose our own style on the club.’

Pompey currently have a squad of 21 players committed to the club for next season.

Jackett has made it clear he can see the gaps there at present.

Young keeper Alex Bass is the only option between the sticks, with Brandon Haunstrup the one left-back at the club.

Danny Rose is the only experienced holding midfielder at Fratton Park contracted for next term. Jackett is aware of what he’s working with.

He added: ‘We’ll see what happens. We’ll assess them in terms of where they are and what we need.

‘We’ll look at what we can put against them in terms of what they offer to the squad.

‘We know the team and squad, though. We’re not starting from scratch.’

– JORDAN CROSS