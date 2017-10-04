Pompey cast eye over Danish defender

Have your say

Pompey are weighing up recruiting Danish triallist Thomas Juel-Nielsen.

And the central defender could be offered the opportunity to impress in Monday’s Premier League Cup fixture with Everton.

Let’s say Christian Burgess does come back soon, we still probably need another centre-half anyway because we are down to two natural ones again in Christian and Matt Clarke Joe Gallen

The ex-Denmark under-17 player has trained with the Blues for several weeks following the injury to Jack Whatmough.

Juel-Nielsen’s presence has coincided with the defensive crisis which last night saw striker Oli Hawkins line up in the centre of defence with Matt Clarke against Crawley.

Both wrote their names on the scoresheet in the 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy victory over the League Two side.

Christian Burgess is pushing to return from injury in time for Sunday’s trip to Gillingham.

Regardless, there remains interest in Juel-Nielsen.

Assistant boss Joe Gallen said: ‘He has been around and there’s nothing to confirm or deny really.

‘He has played some games in his native Denmark and more recently Israel – let’s see what the future brings.

‘We’re looking at him in training, there’s nothing to confirm he is going to sign or anything like that.

‘But let’s say Christian does come back soon, we still probably need another centre-half anyway because we are down to two natural ones again in him and Matt.

‘We need Nathan (Thompson) to come back.

‘He has been playing predominantly at right-back and is a right-back really.

‘So we probably still need someone else to help us get through to January.

‘There is a Premier League Cup game on Monday and I hope he plays because it will give us a look in a proper game.

‘Maybe we can make a decision then after playing him.’