Pompey colours shine on Wembley arch

The blue colours of Pompey have appeared at Wembley once again.

To mark the 10th anniversary since the historic stadium reopened, each team that has played there has seen its colours light up the famous arch in north-west London.

The Blues have made five appearances at Wembley since the refurbishment.

On their new Wembley debut in 2008, Pompey beat West Brom 1-0 in the semi-final of the FA Cup, courtesy of Nwankwo Kanu’s 54th-minute strike.

Harry Redknapp’s men then famously returned to the home of English football to face Cardiff City one month later for the silverware.

Kanu’s first-half goal was enough to win the Blues their first FA Cup since 1939.

Nwankwo Kanu and Sol Campbell with the FA Cup. Pciture: Steve Reid

The game was attended by 89,874 – the largest-ever crowd at the stadium for a football match.

The epic triumph set up a date with Premier League champions Manchester United in August 2008 for the Community Shield.

The game ended stalemate after extra-time and the Red Devils won 3-1 on penalties.

In 2010, the Blues again played twice at the home of English football in the FA Cup.

Despite a tough season in the Premier League, Pompey beat Spurs 2-0 after extra-time. Frédéric Piquionne and Kevin-Prince Boateng were on the scoresheet for Avram Grant’s side.

They returned to Wembley to face Chelsea after already being relegated from the top flight but were beaten 1-0.

Gosport Borough’s colours also shone on the arch.

Alex Pike’s side reached the FA Trophy final in 2014 but lost 4-0 to Cambridge United.