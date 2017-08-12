Pompey crash to defeat at U’s

Have your say

Pompey got a rude awakening to life in League One with a 3-0 loss at Oxford United.

Second-half goals from West Thomas, Gino van Kessel and Josh Ruffels gave Kenny Jackett his first competitive loss as Blues boss in a disappointing showing at the Kassam Stadium.

On 42 minutes, Brett Pitman had the ball in the back of the net after meeting Brandon Haunstrup’s cross, but referee Graham Salisbury flagged up a push by the Pompey captain.

Oxford broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart, when Christian Ribeiro was left in acres of space on the right.

His cross was fumbled by Luke McGee, before Thomas bundled the ball over the line.

In the 82nd minute, the U’s doubled their lead.

A ball from the right found substitute van Kessel and he placed his sliding effort beyond McGee.

Pep Clotet’s men then scored a deserved third in stoppage-time when Ruffels latched on to Jack Payne’s shot.

It was an underwhelming showing in Pompey’s first away game of the League One season and they’ll be looking to bounce back against Walsall next week.