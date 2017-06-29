Pompey defender ready for return

CHRISTIAN BURGESS is looking forward to getting back to the football after a summer of change at Pompey.

Today’s start of pre-season training will be a little bit of a step into the unknown for the players.

They are preparing for their first training sessions with Kenny Jackett – and Burgess is excited by what he has heard about the new manager.

He said: ‘I’m looking forward to it, looking forward to getting back with the lads and getting back out there.

‘It should be exciting, we’ve had quite a bit of change over the summer.

‘Pre-season is always tough.

‘You don’t know what to expect, especially with a new manager, how they want to do things.

‘Relatively, these days the boys keep fit so it shouldn’t be too hard but it will be a test.

‘I have heard a lot of good things (about the new boss).

‘I’m looking forward to just getting back out there and playing football, hopefully stay injury free – that’s the most important thing in pre-season – and get back to match fitness.

‘I’ve heard really positive things from other people so it’s an exciting time at Portsmouth.’

Burgess is keen for the pre-season friendly matches to start.

There isn’t long to wait, with Pompey heading to Salisbury on Saturday.

He added: ‘It comes pretty quickly but it will be enjoyable.

‘I’m looking forward to playing football. It will be good to get back into the swing of things.

‘Try to get back to something like how we finished last season because the boys were in excellent form.

‘If we can carry that into this season then things will be promising.’

