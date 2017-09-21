Pompey defender’s injury not serious

Have your say

Kenny Jackett has allayed fears over Damien McCrory’s knee injury – but the left-back will miss Saturday’s trip to Scunthorpe.

The Burton Albion loanee limped out in the first half of Pompey’s 4-1 victory against Fleetwood last weekend.

After undergoing a scan earlier this week, the injury is not as bad as first feared.

McCrory will miss Saturday’s visit to the Irons, but Jackett is hopeful he will be back in around 10 days.