Pompey defender to have scan on knee

Pompey left-back Damien McCrory will have a scan on his knee today.

The defender, who is on loan from Burton Albion, came off injured during the first-half of Saturday’s win against Fleetwood.

The Irishman has started the Blues’ past three games following his transfer deadline day move from the Pirelli Stadium.

McCrory moved to Fratton Park after injury to Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, who was on loan from Huddersfield, ruled him out for the rest of the season.