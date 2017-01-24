Pompey duo praised after Norwich demolition

IAN FOSTER praised the understanding between Nicke Kabamba and Jamal Lowe after the duo spearheaded Pompey reserves’ demolition of Norwich.

Kabamba netted on his maiden Blues appearance, while Lowe bagged a hat-trick in last night’s 4-0 hammering of the Canaries’ under-23s.

The pair have been brought to Fratton Park from Hampton & Richmond during this month’s transfer window.

And Foster was delighted with their contribution in the Premier League Cup fixture at a foggy Westleigh Park.

He said: ‘You can see Nicke and Jamal have an understanding from playing so many games together and you can see why they have scored as many goals as they have this season.

‘They played really well throughout, there was great movement from the pair of them, but still within the structure of how we play.

‘They have both come in, get on really well, have settled into the group nicely.

‘The pair of them will get better on a daily basis.’

The fixture had to beat the fog to go ahead, passing a 6.15pm inspection.

And Pompey’s first-team coach believed the right decision was made.

He added: ‘In fairness to the ref, he wanted to play, it was the referee’s assessor who was almost adamant that it wasn’t going to go ahead.

‘Norwich set off at 11am, the manager (Alex Neil) was coming across, so you’ve got to give the game a chance Thankfully they saw sense.

‘I don’t think it ever got farcical, there were a couple of difficult patches in the first half, but it was fine.

‘It was a great game, Norwich are a very good side, we saw at the first game at Carrow Road they have good players.

‘We are delighted to get the win – and such a convincing win.’