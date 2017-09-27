Pompey duo set to miss Oldham visit

Have your say

Conor Chaplin and Damien McCrory will remain sidelined this weekend.

But the injured pair are pencilled in for potential returns in the Checkatrade Trophy against Crawley on Tuesday.

Chaplin suffered a slight hamstring strain in Saturday’s defeat at Scunthorpe, after appearing as a substitute.

It meant the striker missed Tuesday night’s visit of Bristol Rovers – an encounter which would have provided the opportunity for his 100th Blues appearance.

McCrory’s unavailability for the 3-0 success over the Pirates had been a late call.

He was forced off against Fleetwood with a twisted knee and has subsequently been absent from the Blues’ past two fixtures.

Although the injury isn’t as bad as first feared, it continues to rule the left-back out of action.

According to Kenny Jackett, both will also be absent for Saturday’s visit of struggling Oldham.

Yet he is hopeful of comebacks in the Checkatrade Trophy at Fratton Park.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘I think they’ll probably miss Saturday, so we are looking at the week after.

‘That is the Checkatrade Trophy against Crawley on Tuesday night – or possibly Gillingham on the Sunday.

‘Brett Pitman will definitely miss that Checkatrade match as he is due his (nose) operation on Monday.

‘That will give us the time he probably needs to sort that out before Gillingham.’

Dion Donohue is deputising for McCrory and provided the cross headed home by Oli Hawkins for Tuesday’s opener.

Hawkins, who netted his maiden Pompey goal, had been selected ahead of Chaplin at Scunthorpe.

– NEIL ALLEN