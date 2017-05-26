Pompey face losing Cook

Pompey are braced to lose Paul Cook following a day of developments.

The Blues’ boss is poised to make the switch to League One rivals Wigan – just 20 days after winning the League Two title.

However, Pompey are entitled to compensation for the remaining 12 months on the contract he signed in May 2015.

Cook had been keen on a new Pompey deal and confided in friends he was not interested in the DW Stadium job.

It is understood remaining at Fratton Park continues to be his priority.

However, matters have today sped up and he is now seemingly edging towards the Fratton Park exit.

With Michael Eisner’s takeover in the process of being ratified, it has made it difficult to offer the contract Cook was eager to sign.

The 50-year-old wanted a pay rise in addition to an extended length in recognition of his Pompey achievements.

Now Wigan are in the process of luring him away from the south coast.

And hopes of the Blues retaining the manager who earned them the League Two crown are fading fast.