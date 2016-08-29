Pompey facing lowest-ever attendance

Pompey could tomorrow night be involved in the lowest attendance of their post-war history.

Paul Cook’s team travel to Yeovil for the first match of their Checkatrade Trophy group campaign (7.45pm).

The revamped competition has proven unpopular with supporters across the country, prompting many to pledge not to attend fixtures.

Led by SOS Pompey, Blues followers have been at the forefront of registering their displeasure with the new format, which now includes under-23 teams.

As a result, by the close of Friday when the opportunity to buy tickets in advance ended, around 100 Pompey seats had been sold.

Meanwhile, Yeovil presently average 3,326 from their two home games during the campaign so far.

Pompey’s lowest crowd recorded in this country was 1,055 at Oxford United in round two of the Zenith Data Systems Cup.

Frank Burrows’ side slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the Manor Ground on December 12, 1990, with Jim Magilton settling matters.

Pompey’s team that day included Alan Knight, Guy Whittingham, Andy Awford, Darren Anderton and Warren Neill.

Almost two years later, Pompey’s visit to Bari in the Anglo-Italian Cup attracted an estimated crowd of 1,000.

The November 24, 1992, encounter saw the Italians run out 3-0 winners over Jim Smith’s team.

Pompey’s lowest league crowd in their post-war history was 1,140 at Darlington on May 11, 1979.

The Division Four fixture saw the visitors slump to a 2-0 defeat in the penultimate match of the campaign.

In February this year a 1-1 League Two draw at Morecambe attracted 1,399.

It represented Pompey’s second lowest.