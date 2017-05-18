Pompey fans discuss League One aspirations

With Jamal Lowe targeting a top-five finish in League One next season, we asked our Facebook followers where they think Pompey should be aiming.

These were some of the responses...

Alan Chandler - I’ve always thought that Paul Cook has been building a squad for League One while in League Two. With a few additions, I think we will be competitive.

Dave Stevens - Honestly no teams to fear in League Two. The teams coming down from the Championship are in decline. The teams that came up with us had a bad back end of season. With a big gap between play off and others.

So I believe we will challenge strongly. We are on our way back. 12th man will be behind the team.

Brett Anderson - We aim for the top, simple as that. In reality, if we’re in the top half we’d have done well.

Oliver Martin - Don’t try to get promotion next season. Spend it learning the ropes and finish in a respectable position and then next season go for it.

Connor Lewis Fabian - Safe from relegation will be enough. Promotion will be a dream, going up twice in two seasons will be amazing.

Get us back where we belong in the top league of English football soon enough.

Pompey Smith - Champions should always be the aim.

Marlon Neil - If you aim any less than first, you shouldn’t be playing,supporting or running the football club.

Different situation on how you react if we don’t win it but desire to be the best should always be there.

Also different question if you ask where do you think we will finish the season. I’d say top three but will need to watch our new squad play to get an opinion.

Lionel P Arnold - A good season with strong performances home and away will dictate where we finish.

Jason Butcher - Tougher league than many think. Top 10 certainly, if not play-offs.

