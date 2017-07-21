Pompey fans react to one-out, one-in transfer policy

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett yesterday admitted he’s operating a one-out, one-in transfer policy.
That follows bringing in Nathan Thompson, Tareiq Holmes-Dennis, Luke McGee and Brett Pitman during his short spell in charge at Fratton Park.
The Blues still need to strengthen in midfield following the summer departures of Michael Doyle and Amine Linganzi on free transfers.
So it will be interesting to see who makes way as the manager attempts to further bolster his ranks.
Our Facebook followers and readers on portsmouth.co.uk have been debating who they believe could be sacrificed over the coming weeks.
Here’s what they have had to say...
Roberts will go and too honest he be on high wages and his legs are going a bit.
Was always going to happen if Cook went so better off letting him go if he’s heart not in it anymore.
Warren Hope
Roberts, Baker, Main (to go).
Think we’ll unfortunately need to keep hold of Davies and Talbot as we are a little light in the CB and RB department
Jake Meyers
Not Main. KJ sees him as Pitman’s reserve. Smith, maybe Roberts, Davies (if Tranmere still want him).
Jason Butcher
Agree about Davies, he hasn’t looked that good in the friendlies against non league opposition let alone against div 1 strikers.
Bring Jack on.
Terry Shiers
Main and Roberts definitely.
Terry Dearling
It’s got to be Smith and Davies.
Tony Layton
On that basis, and by his general demeanour recently, I reckon Gary Roberts is on his way.
northstandeasy
Smith and Roberts and maybe Main too.
A couple of the kids need to get out and get games.
Roberts will be difficult to shift. Maybe a player/coach role with Pompey paying some money to move him.
PompeyBanana
KJ makes so much sense and is a joy to listen to a very good manager.
expat in Spain
