Pompey fans react to Roberts departure

Pompey today announced that Gary Roberts has left the club by mutual consent.

The Pompey midfielder made 80 appearances for the Blues, scoring 20 goals, following his arrival from Chesterfield in the summer of 2015.

His departure was expected after the Liverpudlian was used sparingly in Kenny Jackett's pre-season programme ahead of the League One kick off.

He was also left out of the match-day squad for the opening-day win against Rochdale.

Fans have taken to portsmouth.co.uk and our Facebook page Portsmouth FC - The News to express their views on the matter.

Here's what they've been saying...

1. Finally an end to the Gary Roberts saga.

He played very well during some vital wins, pitching in with a decent games to goals ratio. Thanks Gary and good luck in the future

Onceadoubter

2. He was just what we needed when he arrived, and he leaves us as a champion.

Nice one, Gary. Best of luck for the future.

Uncle Funk

3. I wish Gary well for the future. He gave everything for the shirt and provided us with some key moments in the run up to the title last season.

I hope you find a new club and don't look back on your time here with anything other than fond memories.

Muaralad

4. Big thanks to Gary for all his work (and goals) at his time at the club.

An experienced player with natural ability and a champion.

In the years to come he, like many of last seasons team, will be remembered in Pompey Folklore. Good Luck for the future. PUP.

Scott McGarveys Perm

5. He came.. did a job well and leaves us in a better place than he found us in.

A very good player at league 2 level that raised our playing standards but with visible decline in areas of fitness towards the end of the season.

However he always gave his best for our club!

Will always be remembered fondly and I am sure we will all follow his career elsewhere in the media.

BlueArmy11

6. Thanks for the memories Gary! Wore the shirt with pride and added some quality to a side that needed a lift. I know you will do the same elsewhere.

Portsmouthloon

7. Best of luck Robbo... Two goals to savour were the one against Bournemouth and the one hit on the outside of his boot at the Milton End into the top corner...

PFC

8. The lack of loyalty and class we have shown in this departure, as a club, leaves me very sad.

We crow when players want away, but what about the other way around? Go well Gary and thanks for helping us get promoted.

mabre

9. It's all been said before. Great player and thanks Gary.

Blackwaterskate

10. Whatever people feel about this, Gary deserves nothing but respect and appreciation from us.

Lorraine Wells

11. It's a shame bur he would have been a squad player and that couldn't be justified for the wages he was receiving.

Tony Wilson