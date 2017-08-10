Pompey fans want key positions to be filled

Have your say

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has room to manoeuvre in the transfer market following Gary Roberts’ departure.

A central midfielder had been prioritised following the summer departures of Michael Doyle, Amine Linganzi and Stanley Aborah.

But with left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis likely to be out for a while with a knee injury, is there more pressing concerns for the manager?

We asked our Facebook page followers what they thought.

Here’s what they had to say...

Play Haunstrup. He seems decent and deserves a chance.

I’d say get in a midfielder to cover Rose and Baker as only have Close and May.

Joe Parsons

I’d hope for a CM to replace Baker, he was a very obvious weak link against Rochdale.

Jake Meyers

If we can only have one, a midfielder is key, otherwise we will get muscled out of some games, especially away from home. Talbot and Haunstrup can cover left back.

Ian Nisbeck

Why not both if Roberts wages will cover it?

Short term loan of a LB (until New Year) and a CM either permanent or a season’s loan.

Jason Butcher

Should have kept Linganzi. Need a midfielder badly.

Jo Blackman

Play Haunstrup or Talbot at LB and focus on bringing in a large central midfielder who can win things in the air and carry the ball up the pitch.

Andy McCallum

Harry Forrester has been told he is Free to leave Rangers! Could be a great signing for us!

Michael Jones

Bring in both.

George Stevens

Need a left-back. If Brandon got injured got no one at left back.

Alan Ray

Newcastle midfielder Jack Colback, 27, is set to be left out of the promoted side’s 25-man Premier League squad. (Shields Gazette).

Worth looking at could be some good potential at Newcastle as they need to trim their squad.

Sowesterly

I still think a left-back so we have 2 fit again. Roberts wasn’t likely to play and we have cover there.

Richard Price