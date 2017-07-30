Pompey favourites set for Fratton Park reunion

Have your say

Dejan Stefanovic heads a list of familiar faces booked in for a Fratton Park reunion.

The former Pompey skipper and recipient of the 2005 The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season award will be at the launch of forthcoming book ‘Played Up Pompey Too’.

Stefanovic, who captained the Blues during the memorable 2005-06 Great Escape, is featured in the sequel to ‘Played Up Pompey’.

And he is travelling from his Belgrade home to attend the Victory Lounge launch on Friday, September 15, which will be hosted by talkSPORT and ITV’s Sam Matterface.

In addition, five other Fratton favourites have so far also confirmed their presence for the Q&A event, with doors opening from 6.30pm ahead of a 7.15pm start.

Joining Stefanovic for the all-ticket evening will be Mike Trebilcock, Bobby Kellard, John Milkins, Colin Garwood and John McClelland, who are also interviewed in the book.

Other players are expected to announce their availability closer to the time, while tickets are still available for supporters.

‘Played Up Pompey Too’ contains fresh in-depth interviews with 23 Fratton favourites who between them served the club from 1960 to 2015. Meanwhile, Ray Crawford has written the foreword.

Those featured in the book also include Steve Stone, Svetoslav Todorov, Linvoy Primus, Billy Rafferty, Kevin Dillon, Neil Webb, John Beresford, Peter Mellor, Steve Claridge, Mick Quinn, Paul Walsh, John Aloisi, Jamie O’Hara, Jed Wallace, David Norris, Nick Jennings and Eoin Hand.

Tickets for the Friday, September 15 are free and can be ordered from the below link

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/played-up-pompey-too-the-launch-tickets-36608311445?utm_term=eventurl_text

For more information email neil.allen@thenews.co.uk or Tweet pn_neil_allen