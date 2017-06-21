Pompey fixtures: Rochdale kick off Blues’ season

The Kenny Jackett era kicks off against Rochdale at Fratton Park.

And Pompey also face a Paul Cook reunion in the fourth match of the League One campaign, with a visit to Wigan.

Today saw the release of the Football League’s fixtures for the forthcoming 2017-18 season.

For Pompey, it marked a welcome return to League One following four campaigns spent in the bottom division.

The fixture computer presented an opening home fixture on Saturday, August 5, against Rochdale – the fourth time in the past five years the Blues have started at Fratton.

In terms of the league, they then travel to Oxford United (August 12) and host Walsall (August 19).

The final fixture of August will pitch new boss Jackett against predecessor Cook, with Pompey journeying to the DW Stadium on Saturday, August 26.

Elsewhere in the fixtures, there is a midweek trek to Doncaster on Tuesday, October 17, which is harsh on the Fratton faithful.

Boxing Day sees Wimbledon visit Fratton Park, with a home fixture also against Northampton (December 30) during that festive period.

However, New Year’s Day is a trip to Bristol Rovers, followed by journeying to Fleetwood (January 6).

Other notable away fixtures include Blackburn Rovers (October 21), Blackpool (November 11) and Charlton (December 9).

In addition, Pompey host Plymouth on November 25, with the corresponding match taking place on April 14.

Wigan visit the south coast on Bank Holiday Monday, April 2, while the campaign closes with Peterborough at Fratton Park on May 5, with a 5.30pm kick off.