Pompey goal hero: I won’t be slowing down

Jamal Lowe has vowed to maintain his momentum after a sizzling start to Fratton Park life.

The winger undertakes his maiden Pompey pre-season as the League Two title winners return to action tomorrow.

None of us want to now sit back and relax, everyone wants to be the best they can possibly be – and I’m going to keep working hard to continue pushing the club forward Jamal Lowe

Lowe ended the previous campaign in breathtaking form, with four goals in five matches – all from the bench.

It capped a dream entrance for the ex-Hampton & Richmond forward upon his Football League comeback.

The 22-year-old, who joined in January, now has a new manager to impress following Kenny Jackett’s Fratton Park arrival.

And he has no intention of slowing down his breakneck progress.

Lowe said: ‘It was a crazy six months and I want more of last season in terms of game time and being as successful as we can as a team.

‘I’m trying to bring that momentum into this campaign and carry it forward. There is definitely more to come from me.

‘It’s always difficult to maintain a certain level of performance, but that’s what we are here to try to do.

‘Everyone wants to play well all the time. It doesn’t happen that way but you have to do your best to maintain that level.

‘There is no way any of us are going to settle for last year and have a season of relishing what happened the previous campaign.

‘I am looking to again prove myself and show I can play at League One level and do well.

‘I wish last year had gone on for a couple more weeks considering the form the team ended it, we couldn’t have asked for a better finish to the season.

‘It all happened so quickly. One second we were being promoted in third place and the next fighting to win the league, before having celebrations on the common.

‘None of us want to now sit back and relax, everyone wants to be the best they can possibly be – and I’m going to keep working hard to continue pushing the club forward.’

Lowe has swiftly established himself as a fans’ favourite during his 14 Blues appearances.

Since arriving at the start of the year, he netted twice against Notts County to seal promotion – and then scored in the title-clincher over Cheltenham.

Now he’s relishing working with new man Jackett.

He added: ‘It’s my first pre-season with Portsmouth and I’m looking forward to seeing what the new manager has in store for us.

‘I’ve heard good things about him. I’ve spoken to some who have played under him or against him and everything I heard was positive.

‘You always want to know what to expect from the new manager, what’s going on and what he is like.

‘A few of the boys were at the training ground recently and we bumped into him. We said hello and had a little chat and he’s a really nice guy.

‘I’m looking forward to working under him.’