Pompey have a history of weathering the storm

Pompey defender Dion Donohue described conditions at Ewood Park as the worst he’s ever experienced.

Battering winds and driving rain made conditions almost impossible to play in, with the weather almost certainly playing a part in Blackburn’s third goal in their 3-0 win.

Such tricky playing conditions are something Blues fans have been used to down through the years, though.

We look back on other games that have been influenced by the weather.

Pompey v Wycombe:

match abandoned

Pompey's Gianluca Festa is pressured by Leicester City's Paul Dickov in November 2002

October 22, 2013

Pompey’s match at home to Wycombe Wanderers was abandoned with the score 1-1 at half-time, after a torrential storm left the Fratton Park pitch waterlogged.

The Blues went a goal down to Billy Knott’s strike on the half-hour mark but equalised just before the interval when Patrick Agyemang netted from close range.

But with puddles forming and play becoming impossible, referee Lee Collins rightly decided the game could not continue after the break.

Pompey 0-2 Leicester

November 2, 2002

Leicester cut Pompey’s lead at the top of Division One to four points after they became the first team to triumph at Fratton Park in the league that season.

Amid driving rain and howling winds, Harry Redknapp’s team were blown aside by Micky Adams’ side, who scored both their goals in the first half through James Scowcroft and Matt Elliott.

The Blues found the elements conspiring against them when a puddle halted Mark Burchill’s progress after he rounded Ian Walker before shooting into the side netting.

Pompey 0-1 Leicester

January 25, 1995

Alan Knight was shown the only red card of his career when he was sent off by referee Dermott Gallagher, with the conditions instrumental in his dismissal.

The keeper rushed off his line to claim the ball but he couldn’t stop his momentum on the waterlogged surface as he carried the ball outside of the box with it still in his hands.

Pompey 4-4 Fulham

January 1, 1985

Gale force winds played a key role in this classic Fratton Park encounter.

With the wind in their backs, Pompey led 4-0 after 39 minutes with goals from Malcolm Waldron, Alan Biley (2) and Neil Webb.

But in the second half Fulham overturned the deficit with the help of the conditions.