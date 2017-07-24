Pompey hit by season-ticket delay

Have your say

A number of Pompey supporters have been hit by a season-ticket delay ahead of the League One campaign.

By the end of this week, the Blues will have distributed season-ticket packs to more than 14,000 holders.

However, the club have warned some cards will not be produced in time for the opening two League One fixtures.

According to Pompey, this is a 'technical issue beyond the club’s control'.

Instead, those Blues season-ticket holders affected will be handed paper tickets for league matches against Rochdale (August 5) and Walsall (August 19).

These will be sent out separately from the season-ticket packs, but are expected to arrive at the same time.

In a club statement, Pompey said: 'Season ticket holders who receive paper tickets for the first two home matches, will be sent their season ticket card ready for full use from the Rotherham game on Sunday, September 3.

'All season ticket packs and paper match tickets will be received by Thursday, August 3.

'Should any season ticket holders not receive either their cards or paper tickets by this date, they should contact the Fratton Park ticket office on 0345 646 1898.

'We apologise for any inconvenience this delay may cause and thank fans for their continued support.'