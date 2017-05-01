Pompey issue Fratton Park warning

Pompey believe a £4.1m ‘shortfall’ must be negotiated to avoid Fratton Park’s capacity being reduced.

The club have this afternoon released a statement clarifying the full extent of essential work required to the Blues’ home.

Recent documentation on Michael Eisner’s bid stated an estimated £5m was required over five years to carry out vital work to Fratton Park.

The first phase is scheduled to take place from this month, funded by the remaining £900,000 from the Tesco money.

However, Pompey have warned another £4.1m of work is required – with no more money remaining to meet such a demand.

And a ‘continuing lack of full compliance without appropriate agreement’ from Portsmouth City Council could reduce capacity.

The statement said: ‘Currently, there remains circa £900,000 in the escrow account. It is likely that all this sum will be committed to a first phase Works Programme to be undertaken from May 2017 and into the 2017-18 season.

‘We wish to clarify that no further financial sums are currently available, or budgeted for, beyond what remains in the escrow account.

‘Therefore, it is important for stakeholders to be clear that there is a current stadium compliance ‘order of shortfall’ of circa £4.1m.

‘The club agreed a strategy at last week’s board meeting that included speaking (in the coming weeks) to PCC (Portsmouth City Council, our stadium licensing department) and SAG (Safety Advisory Group).

‘The club’s agreed strategy also included the continuation of further investigatory and precautionary works as required, and the commencement of a programme of works we propose to start in the summer.

‘We wish to clarify to stakeholders that PCC have not yet been supplied with, or agreed to, our timescales regarding the required works.

‘Stakeholders should be aware that a continuing lack of full compliance without appropriate agreement from PCC is likely to lead to a reduction in overall stadium capacity. The club are working hard with PCC, and very much appreciate its ongoing support and commitment to the club.

‘Additionally, and to clarify; investigations, precautionary works and re-inspections by PCC Building and Safety Officers have taken place before our past four home games, and will again take place on Saturday in order to ensure the safety and welfare of all spectators and staff.’