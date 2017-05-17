Pompey loan verdict: May was crucial to Sutton success

We spoke to the Sutton Guardian’s Warren Gwillym to get the lowdown on Adam May’s loan spell at Sutton United.

Here’s what he had to say about the midfielder...

It was an incredible season for Sutton United.

For Adam May to come in on loan and play the way he did was brilliant.

He had to bide his time and wait for his opportunity.

It was the club’s first season back in the National League and Sutton were keen to impress.

For May to come in and go on the glorious FA Cup run and be an integral part of the team was very important. It was also pleasing for the fans.

He’s not afraid to get stuck in. May is not the most athletic looking but when the going got tough, he was happy to get stuck in.

In the FA Cup third round replay at AFC Wimbledon, Sutton were losing 1-0 with an hour gone.

May came on shortly after and Sutton went on to win – he was a crucial player.

He won young player of the season and a lot of people would like to keep hold of him because he was brilliant.

He scored three goals, which included a thunderbolt against Chester.

I would definitely have him back next season – without a doubt.

Some fans I’ve spoken to sung his praises throughout.

If we had him back next season, he can only improve.

You can get loan players in and some of them are wishy-washy, but May really came to the forefront.

I could see May being a regular for Pompey in the future.

There’s definitely talent there to tap into.

If I was a Pompey fan, I wouldn’t want the club to discard him because they’ve been promoted.

I’d want to keep hold of May for two or three seasons down the road.

In the game against Arsenal in the FA Cup, he had a chance to score, but fired wide when he should have perhaps done better.

But when you consider when he joined the club, he had no idea he’d be playing in front of millions on TV having a shot against Arsenal that could have gone in!

He handled himself very well all season and has been a real credit to us.

Towards the end of the campaign, manager Paul Doswell gave others a chance because perhaps he was thinking May would go back to Pompey.

He’s been a focal player and one of those who can change a game even if he starts on the bench.

He’s got great distribution and fitted in really well.

May was crucial to our success didn’t let it get him.