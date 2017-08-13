Pompey: May eager to build partnership with Rose

Have your say

Adam May is looking to build a partnership with Danny Rose in Pompey’s engine room.

The Academy product, 19, has been battling with Carl Baker and Ben Close to partner Rose in Kenny Jackett’s midfield.

The youngster was given the nod by his boss to start the Carabao Cup first-round clash at Cardiff City on Tuesday.

And he kept his place for the League One trip to Oxford United on Saturday.

The Pompey boss has been keen to bring in another experienced central midfielder.

However, the injury to Tareiq Holmes-Dennis has seen him switch his recruitment focus to left-back this week.

May is ready to fill the void and, despite the 3-0 defeat at Oxford, feels capable of building a partnership with Rose.

He said: ‘Danny is a very good player.

‘It’s always a bonus to have a midfielder alongside you who you’re comfortable with.

‘You need to grow a partnership together but to do that you need a run of games alongside each other.

‘It was nice to feature next to Danny and I want to do so more.’