Pompey midfielder hungry for more first-team action

Adam May is craving more Pompey first-team action after Tuesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Cardiff City.

The Academy product was named in Kenny Jackett’s starting XI as the Blues were dumped out of the competition at the first-round stage.

May was given the nod to partner Danny Rose in Pompey’s engine room ahead of Carl Baker – who started in the Blues’ League One curtain-raiser against Rochdale on Saturday – as well as Ben Close.

The 19-year-old played every minute in the 2-1 extra-time defeat to Championship outfit Cardiff.

May spent the majority of last season on loan at National League side Sutton United.

It was a spell which yielded 24 appearances and one goal, as well as a surprise run to the FA Cup fifth round before being knocked out to Premier League heavyweights Arsenal.

May has returned to Fratton Park desperate to mark his stamp.

He is hungry to retain his place in Jackett’s side for Saturday’s League One trip to Oxford United (3pm) after getting a sample of what a starting place is like against the Bluebirds.

May said: ‘I’m looking to stamp my mark now.

‘We’re all team-mates here, but we’re in a dog-eat-dog situation.

‘I want to play every game possible – especially in the league.

‘Against Cardiff I got the chance to start and I was happy with my performance.

‘Now I want to be given the opportunity to take that form into the league.

‘Going out on loan last season was a good experience for me. I needed that game time and, to be honest, it’s made me a better player.

‘I’ve come back this season with the mentality of getting into the team every week.

‘What I need to do is prepare right for the rest of the week and have the mindset of retaining my place in the starting XI again.

‘If I don’t then I’ll have to go again but that’s my mindset.’

At the Cardiff City Stadium, May displayed the passing ability he possesses in his locker.

Although Pompey crashed out of the Carabao Cup, they performed well against their Championship opponents and zipped the ball around impressively before half-time.

May believes it was the Blues who looked like the second-tier side for periods of the game and Pompey can take plenty of credit from their effort in south Wales.

‘We’re a team that likes to play out from the back and I think we were the better side than them at times,’ May added.

‘Cardiff were a bit more direct, although you have to give credit to them because it paid off.

‘We have a lot of positives to take from the game and at times we looked like the Championship team.

‘Meanwhile, it was a good defensive performance given the balls that were put into our box.

‘The boys dealt with the pressure very well and we picked up plenty of second balls.’