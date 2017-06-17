Pompey question: Should Lalkovic be given a chance?

Milan Lalkovic has insisted he can show his true colours at Pompey next season.

The former Chelsea man moved to Fratton Park last summer but was sent out on loan to Ross County for the second half of the season.

Blues fans have discussed on Facebook page Portsmouth FC – The News and portsmouth.co.uk if Lalkovic should be given a fair crack of the whip under Kenny Jackett.

Every player should start with a clean slate. I am fed up with players being shipped out only for them to come back and play well against us, even score goals against us.

There is not enough time given to players to settle in, same goes with managers. Give Jackett at least two seasons to prove himself.

Why was he signed if he’s not a talented lad?

Give him a go, he made a commitment by signing for the club.

We’ve had players that haven’t performed for a season and they get contract extensions!

Yes, definitely thought the times he played at start of season he showed some quality and with over 100 appearances in League One, he will flourish next season if given a chance.

I thought that Lalkovic deserved a better run last season but was not given a fair chance.

The games I saw him play, I thought he done well. I see him as a direct choice between him and Kyle Bennett. I think Lalkovic is the better in the forward positions and can beat players with trickery and pace.

He gets crosses in quicker than Bennett and is probably the nearest thing to an old-fashioned winger.

Lalkovic has a bit to prove so things should be exciting. By what he is saying and the amount of games he has played in this division, we should be confident of a good season but not over confident.

He could learn a lot from Bennett. As frustrating as Kyle is running into cul-de-sacs and losing the ball, he puts in the hard yards to get the ball back – something that Lalkovic will have to do as minimum to have even a dogs chance of making the match-day squad.