Pompey Reserves fall to defeat at Pirates

Have your say

Pompey Reserves suffered a 1-0 loss at Bristol Rovers in their Central League Cup curtain-raiser.

Kenan Dunwald’s first-half goal was enough for the Pirates to secure all three points at Lodge Road.

First-team players Alex Bass and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain both started for the Blues in a side much less experienced than their opponents.

The hosts started the game brightly with Rhys Kavanagh missing two early chances.

But the deadlock was broken on 30 minutes when Dunwald drilled a strong effort beyond Bass.

Dunwald almost doubled his tally moments later but Bass made a superb close-range save to thwart the effort.

The second half was better from Pompey after a slight change in shape.

Bradley Lethbridge had a shot cleared off the line while Matt Mayes had an effort pushed over the bar by Rovers goalkeeper Alfie Kilgour but the Blues were unable to level.

Pompey next face Bristol City at Gosport Borough’s Privett Park in the Central League Cup on Wednesday, October 25 (1pm).

Pompey: Alex Bass, Jack Chandler, Joe Hancott, Freddie Read, Matt Casey, Joe Dandy (Leon Maloney), Oscar Johnston (James Whitting), Jordan Brooks, Matt Mayes, Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bradley Lethbridge.