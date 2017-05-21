Pompey rivals get transfer business under way

Pompey’s League One rivals have started their recruiting for next season.

The process of bringing in new faces is well under way for team’s Paul Cook’s men are going to face next term.

Bury lead the way in transfer activity in the third tier, with three signings already in the bag.

Their triple piece of business has seen them take Jermain Beckford, Steven Dawson and Phil Edwards to Gigg Lane.

All three have signed on free transfers with Lee Clark bringing in left-back Edwards on a two-year agreement after his release from Championship outfit Burton.

Midfielder Dawson has re-signed after being handed a three-year deal with which previous side Scunthorpe admitted they could not compete.

And Beckford, 33, who has scored 160 goals in his career, has penned a two-year contract after leaving Preston.

Northampton have started in busy fashion, already bringing a couple of new faces.

Winger Daniel Powell has joined the Cobblers after being released by MK Dons, who have also freed Nicky Maynard and Charlie Burns.

Dean Bowditch, Darren Potter and David Martin had already confirmed they’d left the Dons last month.

Justin Edinburgh has also taken a punt on Gateshead left-back George Smith, who has signed for an undisclosed fee. The 20-year-old has league experience after playing 25 games for Barnsley as they won promotion to the Championship last year.

Peterborough have completed a double piece of business with keeper Josh Tibbetts and striker Danny Lloyd moving to London Road.

Niall Mason has agreed a permanent move to Doncaster after his loan stay from Aston Villa.

Mason made 42 appearances for Donny this season – including both wins over Pompey.

The defender has signed a two-year-deal for Darren Ferguson’s side for an undisclosed fee.

Huddersfield’s Kyle Dempsey has moved to Fleetwood for an undisclosed fee after their play-off disappointment.

The midfielder has signed a three-year deal.

MK Dons have signed Norwich midfielder Conor McGrandles on a free, with Mansfield keeper Scott Shearer joining Oxford.

League Two side Mansfield have already signed six new players with Coventry bringing in three signings – including Pompey target Marc McNulty.