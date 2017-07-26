Pompey season-ticket sales strike new landmark

Pompey have smashed through the 14,500 season-ticket barrier.

Despite the early bird option finishing at the end of last month, supporters have continued to snap up season tickets for the campaign ahead.

And that tally has now surged past the 14,500 mark - 11 days before the League One kick-off.

Chief executive Mark Catlin said: 'We have gone through the 14,500 barrier, which is an absolutely incredible figure.

'That is huge testament to our supporters and the enthusiasm around the club with Kenny (Jackett) coming in, potential new owners, and on the back of winning the title last year.

'We are all very excited.'