Pompey signing Thompson’s versatility can be blessing for Jackett

Versatility is an attribute every footballer wishes they were blessed with.

Managers also crave players who are capable of filling several roles.

A utility man would be too harsh of a word to describe Nathan Thompson.

Jack of all trades, master of none should not be associated with the 26-year-old.

Thompson has a wealth of experience under his belt for someone who arguably is yet to reach his peak.

He was made Swindon captain at 22 and led his side to the League One play-off final in 2015.

During his career, Thompson has proved to be a manager’s dream.

He’s a tough tackling natural leader who wears his heart on his sleeve.

Mix those with someone willing to plug several voids – Pompey have made a strong first signing of the summer.

Thompson is capable of playing at right-back, centre-back or even stepping into midfield.

The right side of defence is certainly where the Blues need to strengthen.

Gareth Evans carried out the role almost immaculately last season as Pompey were crowned League Two champions. But he will be desperate to move further up the pitch where his natural instincts lay.

Right-back is the role where Thompson made his name.

It is his bread and butter position that saw him graduate through Swindon’s Academy like so few have achieved in recent years.

Although he hasn’t played there for two seasons, you can almost guarantee he would slot in with no qualms.

Thompson made the seamless transition to playing in the heart of defence at the Robins.

It is not an area where Kenny Jackett lacks troops with Christian Burgess, Matt Clarke and Jack Whatmough all adored and rated by the Fratton faithful. Tom Davies, despite being linked with Tranmere, is still about, too.

However, competition for places is never a bad thing – that is arguably why Pompey registered the best defensive record in League Two.

Thompson pushing the talented trio would only make them improve further, as well as offering guidance to the fledging Clarke and the postulant Whatmough.

A centre-midfielder is a necessity for Jackett.

Michael Doyle has departed for Coventry while Stanley Aborah was seen as surplus to requirements.

Thompson could well be earmarked for that position.

Given his CV, he has the potential to blossom into the role and perform with discipline, allowing Pompey to go full throttle when on the attack.

– WILL ROONEY