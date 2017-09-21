Pompey striker booked in for operation

Have your say

Brett Pitman is to undergo an operation to reset his broken nose.

However, Pompey will wait until the Checkatrade Trophy visit of Crawley before pulling him out of action.

That will allow space for his recovery – and he can continue to play for us before that period Kenny Jackett

The Blues skipper returned to training yesterday after being sidelined by the facial injuries sustained in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Fleetwood.

With damage to his nose already there, Pitman will not be required to wear a mask as protection at Scunthorpe.

The club, however, have pencilled in Monday, October 2, for the striker to have it repaired.

By subsequently missing out on the Crawley clash, Pitman will be handed seven days to recover before the trip to Gillingham on Sunday, October 8.

That ensures the Blues’ leading scorer is available for matches against Scunthorpe, Bristol Rovers and Oldham.

Kenny Jackett said: ‘Brett trained yesterday morning.

‘He will have an operation on the nose a week on Monday. It needs to be reset.

‘We want to wait until after the Oldham game, so he will miss the Checkatrade Trophy match.

‘That will allow space for his recovery – and he can continue to play for us before that period.

‘The reset procedure will take minutes and wearing a mask afterwards will be an option. It is pointless wearing one at the moment because it is already broken.’