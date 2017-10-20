Pompey talents to go head to head

Have your say

Two Pompey players will go head to head tomorrow afternoon.

Theo Widdrington and Jez Bedford are both out on loan from Fratton Park this season.

Widdrington is currently at the Hawks, while Bedford is spending the season at Poole Town.

And the two first-year professionals will face each other when their respective clubs meet in the National League South at Westleigh Park (3pm).

Widdrington, 18, has made a solid impact for Lee Bradbury’s men and has netted two goals in 10 appearances so far this season.

Meanwhile, Bedford, also 18, has stamped his authority at the Dolphins and netted three times from seven outings.

The duo are also key members of the Pompey reserve side who are competing in the Premier League Cup.