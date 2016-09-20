Pompey Trust: New investment in club a possibility

Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST) have announced it is a ‘possibility’ the club could invite fresh investment.

And the Blues’ board are presently calculating an asking price for attracting any additional financial presence.

The Trust will hold their seventh AGM on Thursday, taking place in Fratton Park’s Victory Lounge from 7pm.

The fans’ group continue to hold 48.48 per cent of total shares in the club, as of June 30, 2016.

That equates to £2.75m staked in Pompey, following increased shareholding of £94,000 during the past year.

Ahead of Thursday’s event, the 2016 AGM agenda has been released on the Trust website.

The document contains Simon Colebrook’s treasurer’s report, detailing net current assets presently sitting at £53,818 in the Trust’s bank account.

In addition, he reveals the club are in the process of being valued ahead of potential new investment.

Colebrook states: ‘We are advised that there is a possibility that the club may invite new investment in the near future.

‘As part of this process the club directors will carry out a valuation to set the price for new investment in the club.

‘This revaluation will be carried out specifically to ensure that any new investment pays a fair price that reflects the success of the club in removing and enhancing the assets of the club.

‘It is done to protect the value of the existing shareholders, including the PST, by ensuring that new investment cannot be bought at a value less than the club is now worth.’

The concept of additional investment in the club has never been dismissed by either the Trust or the club.

However, the club now appear to be potentially pursuing such an option as it looks to the future, having established a solid foundation.

With Trust board members Ashley Brown, John Kimbell and Mark Trapani also sitting on the club board, the supporter group continue to be involved in Pompey’s path moving forward.

There are 3,819 full members of the Trust, with 94 junior members, as of August 31, 2016.

Around 200 tickets have already been taken up for Thursday evening’s AGM, with seats still available.

Those members yet to receive an invite are urged to contact members@pompeytrust.com

For further information visit pompeytrust.com