Pompey 'unveil' revamped crest designs

Pompey have ‘unveiled’ five early designs for the revamp of the club's current crest.

Speaking to the Pompey Supporters’ Trust at their AGM last night via video from America, owner Michael Eisner and chief executive Mark Catlin apologised for not being able to attend.

And in the background in the video were five fresh designs of the Pompey crest.

Eisner has made it one of his long-term priorities to revamp the Blues’s current badge – because, at present, it is copyrighted to the city, rather than the club.

The American billionaire feels it will impact revenue in the future.

All of the emblems that appear in the video are similar to the current crescent and star badge.

Four have a football inside the star, while one has an anchor overlapping the crescent and star.

No timeframe has been placed on when a new design will be revealed.

It is also unclear how a decision will be made on the chosen crest.